TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.79 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

