TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $57,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $125.62 and a twelve month high of $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

