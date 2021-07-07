Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNK. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TNK opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

