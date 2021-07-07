Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce sales of $500.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.73 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

