Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,862,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

