Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Tennant (NYSE:TNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

TNC stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

