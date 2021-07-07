TENT Price Tops $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $223,438.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00349632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00139258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00193639 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002562 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,788,920 coins and its circulating supply is 36,711,828 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

