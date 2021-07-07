Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Terminix Global worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,282,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.