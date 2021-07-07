TerraUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.89 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $40.89 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006652 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,930,863,805 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.