Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCDY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.