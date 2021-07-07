Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $648.20. 685,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,378,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $624.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $630.57. Tesla has a 12 month low of $262.27 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 80.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.