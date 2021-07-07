Tether Hits Market Cap of $62.34 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $62.34 billion and $52.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00165730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,789.30 or 0.99877888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.04 or 0.00976229 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,328,222,787 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

