Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56.

