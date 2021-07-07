The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

