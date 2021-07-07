The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,441,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

SAM stock opened at $927.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,059.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $550.09 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.