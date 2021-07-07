The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

