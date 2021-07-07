The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

GS stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

