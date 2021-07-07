The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Achieves $2.02 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $146.20 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

