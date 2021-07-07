The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.64.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 337.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 6.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

