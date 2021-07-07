The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.02

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.02 and last traded at $175.55, with a volume of 1539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

