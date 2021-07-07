The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Holdings Lifted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises about 0.9% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.22% of The Howard Hughes worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

