The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.51. The North West shares last traded at C$35.39, with a volume of 129,627 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

