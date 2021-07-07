The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

NYSE PNC opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

