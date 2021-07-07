The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

