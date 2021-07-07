The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 136,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

