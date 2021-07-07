The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The Progressive stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

