The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of The Progressive worth $45,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $88,510,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.20.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

