The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 109,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The RealReal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $38,217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 200,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

