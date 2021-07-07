The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 3,667,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,590. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

