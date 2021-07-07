The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $620.98 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $296.42 million and $620.98 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.45 or 0.01420124 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.