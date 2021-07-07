The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of The St. Joe worth $26,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The St. Joe by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.