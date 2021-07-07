The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Toro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

