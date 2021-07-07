The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,798 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. The stock had a trading volume of 352,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $315.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

