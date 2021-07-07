The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.82. The York Water shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 28,981 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.22.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The York Water by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

