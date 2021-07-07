THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Hits $4.06 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $73,731.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

