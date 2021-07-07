Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.07% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,106,842.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,194 shares of company stock worth $8,196,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.