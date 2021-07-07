Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTNB. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTNB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

