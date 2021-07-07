Third Point LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of DCRNU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

