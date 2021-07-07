Third Point LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS SLAMU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.