Third Point LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWAA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.