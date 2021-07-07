Thoma Bravo Advantage’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 14th (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $7,315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $1,667,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $41,800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $10,156,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

