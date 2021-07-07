THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00021011 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $109.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

