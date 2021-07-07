ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0613 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $4,030.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

