Thrive Token Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $179,277.41 and approximately $1,044.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

