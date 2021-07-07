Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,628 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,597.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,248. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,597.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,439.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock valued at $157,498,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.