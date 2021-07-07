Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 61,248 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Medtronic worth $186,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 348,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Medtronic by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 915,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,459. The firm has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

