Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 164,111 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Square accounts for 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.22% of Square worth $229,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $247.52. The stock had a trading volume of 319,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,854 shares of company stock valued at $267,225,043. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.