Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 962,970 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,970 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $196,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

BAC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 1,018,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,598,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

