Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,735 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.40% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $147,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 10,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

