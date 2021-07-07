Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.97% of Entergy worth $193,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,906,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 939,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 176,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Entergy by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.